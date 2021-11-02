Tuesday’s Sports

SUM 66 – Texas A&M-Commerce 58

NFL

Kansas City (4-4) 20 – New York (2-6) 17

The Chiefs sealed a win with a sack of Daniel Jones Monday night.

East Texas native and Palestine High School graduate Adrian Peterson will be signing with the Tennessee Titans following the season-ending injury to Derrick Henry.

NBA

Pacers (2-6) 131 – San Antonio (2-5) 118

Clippers (2-4) 99 – Oklahoma City (1-6) 94

Tuesday

Miami at Dallas 6:30 pm TNT

New Orleans at Phoenix 9:00 pm TNT

Houston at Los Angeles 9:30 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Dallas at Winnipeg 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Tuesday

World Series

G6 Atlanta (3-2) at Houston 7:09 pm FOX

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team outscored the Southern Methodist Mustangs in two quarters, and the two teams tied one quarter. Still, the Mustangs held on for a 66-58 win at the Moody Coliseum on Monday night. A&M-Commerce takes on Houston on Friday at 6:00 pm in the final exhibition of the preseason. The regular season begins next week against Colorado State-Pueblo.

Monday afternoon, the Lone Star Conference named Jen Peters Goalkeeper of the Week, and football team standout Alex Shillow is the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant confirmed that in 5A Bi-District football, the first and second seeds host the first road games. So, Mt Pleasant would travel to College Station if they finish third by defeating Jacksonville Friday, or losses by Nacogdoches, Hallsville, and Mt Pleasant.

Mt Pleasant is the site for James Bowie vs. Alba-Golden Tuesday (Nov 2) at 7:00 pm, and James Bowie will be home and Alba-Golden Visitors. Tickets are $5 and $4 with Coach THSCA only, and no district passes.

Thursday (Nov 4), there is a possible playoff game between Hawkins and the opponent to be decided.

On Monday, Nov 8, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats will close out their season when they travel to match up with Celina at the Bridges Golf Club in Gunter, TX. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats golf team wrapped up their season on Tuesday when they took on Longview at 9:00 am at Tempest Golf Club. Paris high is the location for the Wildcat’s volleyball playoff game with the Henderson Lions tonight at 6:30 pm.

The Tigers will be competing in the Red River Hoopfest in Texarkana this year on Dec 4. Mount Pleasant’s match-up at 11:30 am will be against John Paul High School, one of the premier 6A teams in the state. Tickets are on sale today, and Tiger fans are encouraged to purchase them now as they expect this event to sell out quickly! Day passes are the only tickets available and will be $15 using the following link: https://www.hoopfestbasketball.com/tickets-redriver-hoopfest/.

Teams in Northeast Texas in the top 20

6A

14 – Rockwall Heath

5A DI

12 – Longview

5A DII

1 – Lovejoy, 4 – Ennis, 9 – Texas High

4A DI

3 – Argyle, 5 – Melissa, 9 – Kilgore, 12 – Lindale, 13 – Paris

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 2 – Gilmer, 6 – Celina, 10 – Van, 16 – Pleasant Grove 20 – Liberty Eylau

3A DI

2 – Mt Vernon, 7 – Malakoff, 10 – Tatum, 14 – Gladewater, 20 – Pottsboro

3A DII

1 – Franklin, 2 – Gunter, 3 – West Rusk, 4 – Waskom, 9 – Daingerfield, 15 – Hughes Springs, 16 – Bells, 17 – DeKalb, 18 – Elysian Fields

2A DI

3 – Timpson, 11 – Beckville 17 – Joaquin

2A DII

18 – Tenaha