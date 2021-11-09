Tuesday’s Sports

Coach Joey McGuire

NFL

Monday

Steelers (5-3) 29 – Bears (3-6) 27

The Steelers, twice up 14, saw their two-score lead evaporate in the fourth quarter. It took a 40-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, with 26 seconds left on the clock, to put the Steelers back on top for good.

NBA

Monday

Dallas (7-3) 108 – New Orleans (1-10) 92

NCAA

Monday, Texas Tech named Baylor’s associate head coach Joey McGuire as its next head football coach. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported the news. McGuire will immediately join the Texas Tech athletics department and assume head coaching duties immediately following the 2021 football season. Sonny Cumbie will continue to serve as Texas Tech’s interim head coach for the three-remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance.

TJC

Tyler Junior College upholds its powerhouse of a program once again as three different teams are currently punching their tickets to nationals. Both men’s and women’s soccer teams and TJC volleyball. One of the most dominant being, the TJC women’s soccer team. Ranked number one in the country, the Apache ladies finished the regular season undefeated. With 21 straight wins, this season ended with a south district championship win Sunday against Hill College.

HIGH SCHOOL

East Texas Broadcasting Mt Pleasant is covering the following bi-district playoffs

Thursday

Mt Vernon vs. Jefferson at Pittsburg 7:00 pm LALK 97.7

Daingerfield vs. Harmony at Longview Lobo 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Paris vs. Dallas Lincoln at Paris 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9

Friday

Mt Pleasant at A&M Consolidated College Station 7:00 pm KALK 97.7

Paul Pewitt vs. Troup at Spring Hill 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Cooper vs. Trenton MIX 107.7