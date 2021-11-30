Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Washington (5-6) 17 – Seattle (3-8) 15

According to ESPN, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to testing positive for COVID-19. Additionally, the Cowboys announced Sunday that they were going virtual with meetings this week with COVID-19 infections on the rise in their ranks. Reportedly, Coach McCarthy confirmed Sunday that the Cowboys had up to eight positive cases, including their right-tackle Terence Steele.

NBA

Houston (4-16) 102 – Thunder (6-14) 89

Cavaliers (11-10) 114 – Dallas (10-9) 96

San Antonio (6-13) 116 – Wizards (13-8) 99

New Orleans (6-17) 123 – Clippers (11-10) 104

NHL

Tuesday

Dallas hosts Carolina at 7:30 pm ESPN

PGA

Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, has died. No cause or details were immediately available, but the tour said it confirmed Elder’s death with his family. Lee at Elder was 87.

NCAA

TCU has hired Sonny Dykes as its next coach after he spent the past four seasons at SMU. The Big 12 school finally publicly acknowledged the move after welcoming Dykes to the Fort Worth campus on Monday night to meet with his new team. He replaces Gary Patterson, who was in his 21st season when he and the school agreed to part ways on Oct. 31.

Duke jumped to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday after its win against Gonzaga. Reigning national champion Baylor rose two spots to No. 4. The Bears are followed by No. 7 Texas, No. 10 Arkansas, and Houston lands at No. 15 out of 25.

NJCAA

The Tyler Junior College Apaches earned a spot in the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, where they will take on the Coffeyville Red Ravens out of Kansas, on the Texas A&M Commerce campus. It is their first bowl game since 2014.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats hosted Henderson last weekend and did in the Lions 73-43. The Wildcats are now 5-0 and host Rockwall (2-3) Tuesday, with the freshmen starting the evening off at 4:30 pm.

The Mt Pleasant Tiger defense forced 29 Greenville turnovers that converted into 32 points. As a result, the No. 14 ranked Mt Pleasant team walked away with a 73-47 victory over the Greenville Lions. Mount Pleasant (4-2) will host Royse City (3-0) on Tuesday evening with all three teams on the slate. It starts with the freshmen at 5:00, the JV at 6:15, and the Varsity at 7:30. You must purchase all tickets online at www.mpisd.net/athletic-tickets.