Tuesday’s Sports

OLYMPICS

The White House confirmed Monday that it would not be sending any U.S. dignitaries to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Instead, the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our full support,” but added, “U.S. political officials will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

NFL

Patriots (9-4) 14 – Bills (7-5) 10

New England wins, but Buffalo’s defense has now allowed 200-plus yards rushing in two of its past three, after giving up a season-worst 264 in a 41-15 loss to Indianapolis two weeks ago.

NBA

Monday

Oklahoma City (7-16) 114 – Pistons (4-19) 103

Suns (20-4) 108 – San Antonio (8-14) 104

Tuesday

Brooklyn at Dallas 6:30 pm TNT

New York at San Antonio 7:30 pm

NHL

Monday

Dallas (13-7-2) 4 – Arizona (5-18-2) 1

Wednesday

Dallas at Vegas 9:00 pm TNT

COLLEGE

Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time. The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in Monday’s poll, moving up from No. 2 last week. Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA, and Gonzaga rounding out the top five.

Texas A&M-Commerce men’s basketball defeated Harding 94-83 Monday while the women hosted Southwestern Assemblies of God and handed them a 100-58 loss.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mt Pleasant Tigers travel to McKinney North to take on the Bulldogs in a non-district matchup Tuesday. The Freshmen start at 3:30 pm, JV at 4:45, and Varsity at 6:00. They do not sell tickets at the door, so you must purchase online. (www.ticketspicket.com)

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats men’s basketball team came up with a 3-2 outing last weekend in the Spring Creek Classic. Sulphur Springs competed against tuff 5A Division I and II teams. Sulphur Springs is now 9-2 for the season when they host Royse City Tuesday. Last weekend, the Lady Cats lost their first two in the Glen Rose Tournament.

BASKETBALL

Girls

Tuesday

DeKalb at Longview, 6:30 pm

Jacksonville at Pine Tree, 6:30 pm

Marshall at Bullard, 6:30 pm

Nacogdoches at Hallsville, 6:15 pm

Gilmer at Atlanta, 6:30 pm

Harleton at Harmony, 6:15 pm

Quitman at New Diana, 6:30 pm

Hughes Springs at Queen City, 6:00 pm

Daingerfield at Hooks, 6:30 pm

Pleasant Grove at Hawkins, 6:30 pm

Maud at Overton, 5:00 pm

James Bowie at Avinger, 5:00 pm

Boys

Tuesday

Nacogdoches at Longview, 8:00 pm

Sabine at Pine Tree, 6:15 pm

Henderson at Hallsville, 7:30 pm

Kilgore at Pittsburg, 7:00 pm

Rivercrest at Harmony, 7:30 pm

New Boston at Jefferson, 7:30 pm

New Diana at Harleton, 8:00 pm

Hawkins at Hughes Springs, 6:30 pm

Beckville at Maud, 6:30 pm

Waskom at Avinger, 6:30 pm