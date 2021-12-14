Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Monday

Rams (9-4) 30 – Cardinals (10-3) 23

The NFL requires players, coaches, and other team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. The CDC recommends that an individual who received a second Pfizer or Moderna shot complete the primary vaccine series more than six months earlier receive a booster shot. In addition, a person who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months earlier should receive a booster shot.

NBA

Monday

Houston (9-18) 132 – Hawks (13-14) 126

Dallas (14-13) 120 – Hornets (15-14) 96

NHL

Tuesday

St. Louis at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy, Texas) averaged 33.5 points in a pair of road games last week. He totaled 31 points in the No. 9 Cru’s win over McMurry, shooting 13-of-22 with five three-pointers made.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rules violations. New Diana Middle School Head Football Coach Clark Harrell was denied an appeal of an ejection from a contest and was issued the automatic penalty of a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.

The Mt Pleasant Tigers host the Jefferson Bulldogs in a non-district matchup with only the JV and Varsity playing. The JV will tip-off at 6:00 in the old gym, followed by the Varsity game in the main gym at 7:30. You must purchase your ticket in advance online at www.mpisd.net/athletic-tickets

Girls

Tuesday

Hallsville at Longview, 6:30 pm

Pine Tree at Texas High, 6:30 pm

Hudson at Marshall, 7:00 pm

Lindale at Spring Hill, 6:30 pm

Pittsburg at Beckville, 6:30 pm

Harmony at Chapel Hill MP, 6:15 pm.

Daingerfield at White Oak, 6:30 pm

New Diana at Hughes Springs, 6:15 pm.

Gladewater at West Rusk, 6:30 pm

Avinger at Yantis, 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Mt Pleasant JV and Varsity starting at 5:00 pm

Boys

Tuesday

Longview at Tyler, 7:30 pm.

Spring Hill at Pine Tree, 7:00 pm

New Diana at Harmony, 6:15 pm

Jefferson at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 pm

Harleton at Redwater, 6:30 pm

Sabine at Mineola, 6:15 pm

Hughes Springs at New Boston, 6:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Arlington Heights 7:30 pm