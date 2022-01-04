Tuesday’s Sports

Mt Pleasant finishes fifth-place

NFL

Steelers (8-7) 26 – Browns (7-9) 14

The NFL is shaking up the season’s final week, including a doubleheader of Saturday games on ABC. The Cowboys are on the road against the Eagles, and the Chiefs are traveling to Denver. The NFL is moving the contests from Sunday to Saturday. Both the Cowboys and Eagles have already clinched playoff berths. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs need a win and a Tennessee loss to Houston to claim the top spot in the AFC.

Both games are on ESPN and ABC. Kansas City and Denver will kick off at 3:30 pm. Dallas and Philadelphia start at 7:15. The NFL also announced the Sunday night prime time game would be the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, with the winner getting a wild card playoff spot and the loser seeing their season end.

Social media always guesses what is happening; however, it is not the best source. Take Antonio Brown’s leaving the field on Sunday in the third quarter as he removed his jersey, pads and flashed peace signs to the crowd while he ran through the end zone. Social media says he left mad because he didn’t get playtime. However, the NFL Media’s Rapoport says Brown didn’t want to go into the game. So now you have two choices.

NBA

Monday

76ers (20-16) 133 – Rockets (10-28) 113

Jazz (27-10) 115 – New Orleans (13-24) 104

Dallas (19-18) 103 – Nuggets (16-17) 89

Tuesday

San Antonio at Toronto 6:00 pm

Phoenix at New Orleans 7:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Rangers (22-8-4) 4 – Oilers (18-13-2) 1

Action returns tonight with ten games. The Dallas Stars’ next game is Thursday when they host Florida.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant Tigers traveled to Franklin over the Christmas holidays to compete in the Franklin Christmas Invitational and came away with three wins and a fifth-place finish over the three days. Unfortunately, several players and head coach Joey Chism had to stay behind due to health and safety protocols to make matters more challenging. But the Tigers represented Mount Pleasant well, with many role players getting heavy minutes and gaining invaluable experience. Mt Pleasant beat Rudder high school 54-51. This Friday, the Tigers (12-6, 1-0) resume district play, hosting Texas High.