Tuesday’s Sports

Kris Boyd | Blake Lynch

MLB

The Texas Rangers are playing the Colorado Rockies in the first regular-season game ever at the new Globe Life Field on Friday, July 24. It is the team’s 2020 opener. The complete 2020 60-game schedule was announced Monday by Major League Baseball.

MLB also says it starts with two games. The New York Yankees visit the World Series champion Washington Nationals at 6:08 pm Texas time, then the new Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants at 9:08 pm. There are 14 games on July 24, including that first matchup at the new Globe Life Field in Texas when the Rangers take on Colorado. The same day, the Los Angeles Angels visit Oakland, and the Cincinnati Reds host Detroit.

The Houston Astros will start the season against the Seattle Mariners at home and close the regular season with a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they’ll have Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes around as long as possible. Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if he does not meet the guarantee mechanisms. It’s the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Blake Lynch, one of the Gilmer talented defenders the Baylor Bears had on the field last year, is headed to the Minnesota Vikings as a free-agent linebacker. Kris Boyd, another former Gilmer Buckeye, is entering his second season as a defensive back with the NFC North team. Gilmer may be rooting for the Minnesota Vikings in the fall because the two former Buckeyes’ football players are now playing for the NFL team. NBA

In the NBA, the first six teams, Brooklyn, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Utah, and Washington, are scheduled to arrive today at the Disney complex. Another eight teams come Wednesday, the last eight arrive Thursday, and with that training, camps will be on the cusp of beginning. If the plan works, all teams will be at Disney for at least 5-1/2 weeks, and some will be there for more than three months.