Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least the 2022 season after gambling on games in 2021. The NFL says Ridley gambled on games over five days in November 2021 when he was on the non-football injury list to address his mental health.

NBA

Monday

Heat (44-22) 123 – Houston (16-49) 106

Mavericks (40-25) 111 – Jazz (40-24) 103

Spurs (25-40) 117 – Lakers (28-36) 110

Tuesday

New Orleans at Memphis 6:30 pm

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (32-20-3) at Nashville Predators (32-20-4) 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

The No. 3 ranked Rangers, who never dropped out of the Top 5 this season in the NJCAA national rankings, captured the Region XIV Conference title for the second year in a row on Saturday in Jacksonville. Last Sunday, they found out they’ll be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NJCAA National Tournament. It is the third time since 2013 and the seventh in the school’s history.

HIGH SCHOOL

Texas High, led by Thomas Curry’s three-round total of 196 (65, 61, 70), captured the team title over the weekend at Pine Tree’s annual Twisted 54 Golf Tournament. Friday and Saturday, the event was held at Wood Hollow and Pinecrest in Longview. Teams played 36 holes on Friday and 18 on Saturday.

Mt Pleasant moved the boys’ golf tournament scheduled for Tuesday (Mar 8) to Wednesday (Mar 9). Due to scheduling conflicts, Kilgore canceled the baseball games for Tuesday (Mar 8). Mt Pleasant will try to make it up later if possible.

Paris girls placed first this weekend in the 4A Region 3 Powerlifting Meet. Top finishers in their respective classes were

1st place – TK Marshall (state qualifier)

1st place – Mikesha Shorters (state qualifier)

1st place – Jaidah Franklin (state qualifier)

2nd place – Ashley McGuire (state qualifier)

2nd place – Macey McAmis (state qualifier)

3rd place – Diana Farfan (state qualifier)

4th place – Tymia Browner

5th place – Peyton Cook

TK Marshall broke the regional bench press record of 170lbs for her weight class with a finish of 185lbs.

Mikesha Shorters broke the regional squat record of 335lbs for her weight class, with a finish of 340lbs.

The state meet will be in Corpus Christi next Thursday and Friday on March 17 & 18.