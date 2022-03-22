Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Hornets (37-35) 106 – Pelicans (30-42) 103

Rockets (18-54) 115 – Wizards (30-41) 97

Celtics (45-28) 132 – Thunder (20-52) 123

Mavericks (44-28) 110 – Timberwolves (42-31) 108

NHL

Tuesday

Oilers (35-23-5) at Dallas Stars (34-24-3) 7:30 pm

COLLEGE

Baylor started to clean things up in the second quarter, outscoring USD slightly 19-18. Baylor trailed 34-23 at the half and could not overcome the deficit falling to South Dakota 61-47. Baylor women’s basketball will not advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008.

The Tyler Junior College Apaches made their way to Lubbock with unfinished business, and on Monday night, they left as national champions. Starting as the 17th seed, they beat Georgia Highlands 92-80, and it is the Apache’s first title since 2000.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am Tuesday, March 22, via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and determine rules violations. It is available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. That is when Gilmer High School appeals District 15-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

Amber Burrow of Mt Vernon high school won the girls’ powerlifting state title for the second straight year. Amber lifted a combined 1,160 pounds.

Mt Pleasant’s Lady Tigers handed Marshall a 9-0 on the soccer field and now represents 15-5A as fourth seed in the playoffs. They travel to Jacksonville for the Bi-District round Friday at 6:00 pm. Nacogdoches is at Longview, Pine Tree at Lufkin, and Whitehouse is at Hallsville, all Friday.

In softball, they canceled Sulphur Springs JV Tournament for Thursday and Friday. Mt Pleasant varsity will play Prairiland Friday Mar 25 at 6:00 pm.