Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Spurs (31-44) 123 – Rockets (20-56) 120

Thunder (22-53) 134 -0 Trail Blazers (26-48) 131

Tuesday

Lakers at Dallas Mavericks 6:30 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

Stars at Anaheim Ducks 9:00 pm

COLLEGE

Monday

NCAAW

No. 2 UConn (29-5) 91 – No. 1 NC State (32-4) 87

No. 1 Louisville (29-4) 62 – No. 3 Michigan (25-7) 50

A week after Eric Konkol left for Tulsa, Louisiana Tech has found his replacement. The Bulldogs have tapped Talvin Hester as the next head men’s basketball coach. Before leaving for Texas Tech in 2021, Hester spent three seasons as an assistant at Louisiana Tech.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

GIRLS

Tuesday

4A

Anna vs. Carter

Bullard vs. Kilgore

Caddo Mills vs. Williams Prep 6:00 pm

Chapel Hill TY vs. Palestine 5:30 pm

Paris vs. Henderson

Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm

5A

Highland Park vs. Pine Tree at Tyler Rose 6:15 pm

Longview vs. Midlothian at Sulphur Springs 5:30 pm

Mt Pleasant vs. Red Oak

BOYS

Tuesday

4A

Athens vs. Oak Cliff

Celina vs. North Dallas

Palestine vs. Bullard 7:30 pm

Kilgore vs. Cumberland at Pine Tree 7:00 pm

Paris vs. Diboll

Chapel Hill TY vs. Center

5A

Whitehouse vs. Forney

Mt Pleasant vs. Midlothian

Longview vs. Red Oak at Athens 6:00 pm

Highland Park vs. Jacksonville