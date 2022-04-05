Tuesday’s Sports

NBA
Monday – No Games
Tuesday
Rockets at Brooklyn Nets 6:30 pm
Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm
Spurs at Denver Nuggets 8:00 pm
Pelicans at Sacramento Kings 9:00 pm
NHL
Islanders at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm
COLLEGE
BASKETBALL
NCAAM
No. 1 Kansas (34-6) 72 – No. 8 North Carolina 69
David McCormack backed up his confidence, hitting the two most enormous baskets of the game for Kansas. He helped the Jayhawks overcome a 16-point first-half deficit to beat North Carolina 72-69 for the program’s fourth national championship and first since 2008.
GOLF
Women
Competing in its second tournament in three days, the No. 20 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in fourth place at the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational after Monday’s action at The Lodge at Ventana Canyon. The Lions competed in just one round on Monday, shooting a team score of 304. They are two strokes back of Colorado Christian, who has the one-round lead with a score of 302.
Men
A record book day has the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team leading the DBU Patriot Classic by 13 strokes after the two rounds on Monday at the Robson Ranch Golf Club.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
BOYS
Mt Pleasant takes on Wakeland Friday at Standridge Stadium at 4:00 pm.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, 6:00 pm
Hughes Springs at New Diana
Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg
Longview at Sulphur Springs
Mt. Pleasant at Pine Tree
Paris at Gilmer
Texas High at Marshall
BASEBALL
Tuesday, 7:00 pm
Gilmer at Paris
Chapel Hill MP at Harmony
Hughes Springs at New Diana
Longview at Sulphur Springs
Mt. Pleasant at Pine Tree
Texas High at Marshall
White Oak at Daingerfield