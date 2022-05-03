Tuesday’s Sports

NBA
Monday
East
G1 Heat (1-0) 106 – 76ers (0-1) 92
West
G1 Suns (1-0) 121 – Mavericks (0-1) 114
Tuesday
Bucks (1-0) at Boston Celtics 6:00 pm TNT
Warriors (1-0) at Memphis Grizzlies 8:30 pm TNT
NHL
Tuesday
West
G1 Stars at Calgary Flames 9:00 pm ESPN2
MLB
Monday
Astros (12-11) 3 – Mariners (12-11) 0
Tuesday
Rangers (8-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-12) at 5:45 pm
Mariners at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
At last Saturday’s Goldin Auctions, they offered baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat, and it sold for $1 million. The bat came directly from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow.
While it is rare for a baseball bat to fetch more than $1 million, the sale was not a record. Instead, the record belongs to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run for the Yankees, which sold for $1.2 million. The single most expensive piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is a game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey. His famous number 42 Jersey sold for more than $4.2 million last year.
COLLEGE
Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team members are in the top 12 after Monday’s round at the NCAA West Regional Championships. The Lions sat in second place at the Brookside Country Club and carded a team score of 293 to finish second place in the first round. A&M-Commerce is four strokes back of Texas A&M International and a stroke ahead of DBU in third.
Monday, NTCC won the opener, 9-6, but the nightcap went to Kilgore College’s softball team 17-3.
HIGH SCHOOL
The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 Tuesday morning via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. The only hearing is for Gunter High School on an appeal of District 11-3A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete.
SOFTBALL
5A
Longview vs. Forney
Sulphur Springs vs. Red Oak G1 Community Fri 7:30 pm G2-3 Grand Saline Mon 5:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Joshua
4A
Bullard sweeps Pittsburg 11-1, 4-0
North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat
Gilmer vs. Canton at Whitehouse G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm
Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville
3A
Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm
Prairiland vs. Boyd
Gunter vs. Pilot Point
Winnsboro vs. West Rusk
Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon
Whitesboro vs. Whitewright
Rains vs. Grand View or Valley View
White Oak vs. Queen City
2A
Cooper vs. Axell
Valley Mills vs. Trenton or Wolfe City
McLeod vs. Hawkins
West Sabine vs. Timpson
Union Grove vs. Linden Kildare
Como-Pickton vs. Crossroads or Overton
Rivercrest vs. Kerns G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon Star 96.9
Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm Klake 97.7
North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat MIX 107.7
BASEBALL
Class 5A
Longview vs. Lufkin, G1 Lufkin Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 Huntsville Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm
Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm
Class 4A
Spring Hill vs. Pittsburg, G1 Pittsburg Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am
Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon
Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau, G1 Henderson Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Texarkana Sat 1:00 pm
Class 3A
White Oak vs. Harleton at Tyler Legacy, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm
Sabine vs. Troup at Lindale, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm
West Rusk vs. New Diana at Brook Hill, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm
Harmony vs. Atlanta, 1G Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm
Class 2A
Beckville vs. Martin’s Mill at Winnsboro, G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon
Class A
Union Hill vs. Neches at Cumberland Academy, G1-2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am