Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

East

G1 Heat (1-0) 106 – 76ers (0-1) 92

West

G1 Suns (1-0) 121 – Mavericks (0-1) 114

Tuesday

Bucks (1-0) at Boston Celtics 6:00 pm TNT

Warriors (1-0) at Memphis Grizzlies 8:30 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

West

G1 Stars at Calgary Flames 9:00 pm ESPN2

MLB

Monday

Astros (12-11) 3 – Mariners (12-11) 0

Tuesday

Rangers (8-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-12) at 5:45 pm

Mariners at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

At last Saturday’s Goldin Auctions, they offered baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat, and it sold for $1 million. The bat came directly from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow.

While it is rare for a baseball bat to fetch more than $1 million, the sale was not a record. Instead, the record belongs to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run for the Yankees, which sold for $1.2 million. The single most expensive piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is a game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey. His famous number 42 Jersey sold for more than $4.2 million last year.

COLLEGE

Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team members are in the top 12 after Monday’s round at the NCAA West Regional Championships. The Lions sat in second place at the Brookside Country Club and carded a team score of 293 to finish second place in the first round. A&M-Commerce is four strokes back of Texas A&M International and a stroke ahead of DBU in third.

Monday, NTCC won the opener, 9-6, but the nightcap went to Kilgore College’s softball team 17-3.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 Tuesday morning via teleconference to determine the eligibility of student-athletes. The only hearing is for Gunter High School on an appeal of District 11-3A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete.

SOFTBALL

5A

Longview vs. Forney

Sulphur Springs vs. Red Oak G1 Community Fri 7:30 pm G2-3 Grand Saline Mon 5:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Joshua

4A

Bullard sweeps Pittsburg 11-1, 4-0

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat

Gilmer vs. Canton at Whitehouse G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville

3A

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Boyd

Gunter vs. Pilot Point

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Whitesboro vs. Whitewright

Rains vs. Grand View or Valley View

White Oak vs. Queen City

2A

Cooper vs. Axell

Valley Mills vs. Trenton or Wolfe City

McLeod vs. Hawkins

West Sabine vs. Timpson

Union Grove vs. Linden Kildare

Como-Pickton vs. Crossroads or Overton

Rivercrest vs. Kerns G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline Fri 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 3:00 pm

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon Star 96.9

Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm Klake 97.7

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat MIX 107.7

BASEBALL

Class 5A

Longview vs. Lufkin, G1 Lufkin Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 Huntsville Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm

Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm

Class 4A

Spring Hill vs. Pittsburg, G1 Pittsburg Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau, G1 Henderson Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Texarkana Sat 1:00 pm

Class 3A

White Oak vs. Harleton at Tyler Legacy, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Sabine vs. Troup at Lindale, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

West Rusk vs. New Diana at Brook Hill, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Harmony vs. Atlanta, 1G Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm

Class 2A

Beckville vs. Martin’s Mill at Winnsboro, G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Class A

Union Hill vs. Neches at Cumberland Academy, G1-2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am