Tuesday’s Sports

Ray Scott
NBA
Monday
East
G4 Celtics (2-2) 116 – Bucks 108
West
G4 Warriors (3-1) 101 – Grizzlies 98
Tuesday
76ers’ (2-2) at Miami Heat 6:30 pm TNT
Mavericks (2-2) at Phoenix Suns 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
G4 Flames (2-2) 4 – Stars 1
MLB
Monday
Yankees (20-8) 1 – Texas (11-16) 0
Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies identified Payne after responding to a shooting at 1:34 Monday morning. They arrested Lawrence Dority, 29, for a first-degree murder warrant at the scene after homicide detectives interviewed him. Payne was 31.
FISHING
Ray Scott, the founder of BASS and Bassmaster, died last weekend. Monday, Bassmaster confirmed the Sunday death of Scott. He died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes at 88 years old. He founded Bassmaster Tournament Trail and the world’s largest fishing organization Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS).
HIGH SCHOOL
It was a two-game battle in Longview between Winnsboro and Paul Pewitt to start the high school baseball playoffs. The Raiders came out on top in both matchups, winning games one and two 5-4 and 3-2, respectively.
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk – Star 96.9
Mt Vernon vs. Queen City KALK 97.7
SOFTBALL
Monday
Red Oak 1 – Sulphur Springs 0
5A
Lufkin
Red Oak vs. Royse City
Hallsville vs. Forney
4A
Celina vs. Aubrey
Bullard vs. Canton
Pleasant Grove vs. Mabank
3A
Prairiland vs. Gunter
West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs at Hallsville G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm – Star 96.9
Mt Vernon vs. Queen City at Mt Pleasant G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm G3 Sat 11:00 am – KALK 97.7
2A
Trenton vs. Axtell
Hawkins vs. Kerns at Grand Saline G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm
West Sabine vs. Groveton
Union Grove vs. Como-Pickton at Grand Saline G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Beckville vs. Lovelady at Rusk G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon
1A
Dodd City vs. Hubbard
Fruitvale vs. Bloomburg
BASEBALL
Monday
Nacogdoches (2-1) 5 – Mt Pleasant 3
5A
Lufkin vs. N Forney G1 Lufkin Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 TBD Sat 6:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 HL 5-4, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm
Whitehouse vs. Corsicana
Nacogdoches vs. Forney
4A
Spring Hill vs. Farmersville at Community G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm
Kilgore vs. Kaufman at Crandall Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Kilgore Fri 5:00 pm
Carthage
Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro
Canton vs. Bullard or North Lamar
3A
Prairiland vs. Maypearl
Whitesboro vs. Gunter or Edgewood
Tatum vs. Harmony at Longview G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Sabine vs. Hooks at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm
Boyd vs. Pottsboro
Rains vs. Grandview
Minola vs. White Oak
Winnsboro vs. West Rusk at Cumberland G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Grand Saline Sat 5:00 pm
2A
Cooper vs. Windthorst
Sam Rayburn vs. Archer City or Poolville
Beckville vs. McLeod at Marshall G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am
Rivercrest vs. Kerens
Maud vs. Hawkins
Centerville vs. Shelbyville
1A
Perrin-Whitt vs. Ector or Campbell
Dodd City vs. St. Jo or Northside
Sulphur Bluff vs. Leverett’s Chapel
Union Hill vs. Miller Grove