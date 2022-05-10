Tuesday’s Sports

Ray Scott

NBA

Monday

East

G4 Celtics (2-2) 116 – Bucks 108

West

G4 Warriors (3-1) 101 – Grizzlies 98

Tuesday

76ers’ (2-2) at Miami Heat 6:30 pm TNT

Mavericks (2-2) at Phoenix Suns 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

G4 Flames (2-2) 4 – Stars 1

MLB

Monday

Yankees (20-8) 1 – Texas (11-16) 0

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies identified Payne after responding to a shooting at 1:34 Monday morning. They arrested Lawrence Dority, 29, for a first-degree murder warrant at the scene after homicide detectives interviewed him. Payne was 31.

FISHING

Ray Scott, the founder of BASS and Bassmaster, died last weekend. Monday, Bassmaster confirmed the Sunday death of Scott. He died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes at 88 years old. He founded Bassmaster Tournament Trail and the world’s largest fishing organization Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS).

HIGH SCHOOL

It was a two-game battle in Longview between Winnsboro and Paul Pewitt to start the high school baseball playoffs. The Raiders came out on top in both matchups, winning games one and two 5-4 and 3-2, respectively.

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk – Star 96.9

Mt Vernon vs. Queen City KALK 97.7

SOFTBALL

Monday

Red Oak 1 – Sulphur Springs 0

5A

Lufkin

Red Oak vs. Royse City

Hallsville vs. Forney

4A

Celina vs. Aubrey

Bullard vs. Canton

Pleasant Grove vs. Mabank

3A

Prairiland vs. Gunter

West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs at Hallsville G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm – Star 96.9

Mt Vernon vs. Queen City at Mt Pleasant G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm G3 Sat 11:00 am – KALK 97.7

2A

Trenton vs. Axtell

Hawkins vs. Kerns at Grand Saline G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

West Sabine vs. Groveton

Union Grove vs. Como-Pickton at Grand Saline G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Beckville vs. Lovelady at Rusk G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

1A

Dodd City vs. Hubbard

Fruitvale vs. Bloomburg

BASEBALL

Monday

Nacogdoches (2-1) 5 – Mt Pleasant 3

5A

Lufkin vs. N Forney G1 Lufkin Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 TBD Sat 6:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 HL 5-4, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm

Whitehouse vs. Corsicana

Nacogdoches vs. Forney

4A

Spring Hill vs. Farmersville at Community G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

Kilgore vs. Kaufman at Crandall Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Kilgore Fri 5:00 pm

Carthage

Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro

Canton vs. Bullard or North Lamar

3A

Prairiland vs. Maypearl

Whitesboro vs. Gunter or Edgewood

Tatum vs. Harmony at Longview G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Sabine vs. Hooks at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro

Rains vs. Grandview

Minola vs. White Oak

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk at Cumberland G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Grand Saline Sat 5:00 pm

2A

Cooper vs. Windthorst

Sam Rayburn vs. Archer City or Poolville

Beckville vs. McLeod at Marshall G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Rivercrest vs. Kerens

Maud vs. Hawkins

Centerville vs. Shelbyville

1A

Perrin-Whitt vs. Ector or Campbell

Dodd City vs. St. Jo or Northside

Sulphur Bluff vs. Leverett’s Chapel

Union Hill vs. Miller Grove