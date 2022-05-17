Tuesday’s Sports

NBA
Tickets to the Western Conference Finals went on sale at 10:00 am Monday. And things went just as you might expect. Only resale tickets were available on Ticketmaster. The prices for Game 3, the first home game between the Mavericks and Warriors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, were around $240 for the upper deck. If you want something closer to the action, you’re looking at $500 and above. Resale tickets were around the same price on StubHub.
Tuesday
Celtics at Miami Heat 7:30 pm ESPN
Wednesday
Mavericks in San Francisco against Warriors
MLB
Monday
Red Sox (14-21) 6 – Astros (23-13) 3
Rangers (15-19) 7 – Angels (24-14) 4
Tuesday
Astros at Boston Red Sox 6:10 pm TBS
Angels at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm
HIGH SCHOOL
The Whitney Wildcats beat Academy last Saturday to clinch the series win, and then controversy arose. The official scorebook indicated that Whitney’s pitcher was over the legal number of allotted pitches when he threw to the final batter. However, Whitney’s internal tracker said he was one pitch below the limit and was allowed to pitch for one more at-bat. A forfeit loomed.
The UIL’s State Executive Committee met with both schools Monday morning via zoom. Unfortunately, the official scorebook tallied a balk as a pitch, and they credited another throw to the wrong pitcher. They ruled Whitney would advance.
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96/9
Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7
NEXT
Winners play each other
SOFTBALL
5A
Royse City vs. The Colony
4A
Aubrey vs. Bullard
Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove
3A
Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon
Mt Vernon vs. Grandview
2A
Overton vs. Kerns
Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady
1A
Dodd City vs. Graford
Bloomburg at Chileno
BASEBALL
5A
Lufkin vs. Cleburn
Corsicana vs. Forney
4A
Spring Hill vs. Kilgore
Van Alstyne vs. Celina
Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard
3A
Maypearl vs. Gunter
Harmony vs. Sabine
Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview
Mineola or White Oak vs. West Rusk
2A
Beckville vs. Bowie
Rivercrest vs. Maud
1A
Perrin-Whitt or Ector vs. Dodd City
Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Mt Pleasant Sat 6:30 pm 1G
DIXIE
Dixie Youth Baseball 2022, Division II Zone selected local official John Toppings to serve as a World Series Umpire. It will be in Anderson, South Carolina.