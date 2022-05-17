Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Tickets to the Western Conference Finals went on sale at 10:00 am Monday. And things went just as you might expect. Only resale tickets were available on Ticketmaster. The prices for Game 3, the first home game between the Mavericks and Warriors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, were around $240 for the upper deck. If you want something closer to the action, you’re looking at $500 and above. Resale tickets were around the same price on StubHub.

Tuesday

Celtics at Miami Heat 7:30 pm ESPN

Wednesday

Mavericks in San Francisco against Warriors

MLB

Monday

Red Sox (14-21) 6 – Astros (23-13) 3

Rangers (15-19) 7 – Angels (24-14) 4

Tuesday

Astros at Boston Red Sox 6:10 pm TBS

Angels at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

The Whitney Wildcats beat Academy last Saturday to clinch the series win, and then controversy arose. The official scorebook indicated that Whitney’s pitcher was over the legal number of allotted pitches when he threw to the final batter. However, Whitney’s internal tracker said he was one pitch below the limit and was allowed to pitch for one more at-bat. A forfeit loomed.

The UIL’s State Executive Committee met with both schools Monday morning via zoom. Unfortunately, the official scorebook tallied a balk as a pitch, and they credited another throw to the wrong pitcher. They ruled Whitney would advance.

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96/9

Mt Vernon vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath, G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm KALK 97.7

NEXT

Winners play each other

SOFTBALL

5A

Royse City vs. The Colony

4A

Aubrey vs. Bullard

Melissa vs. Pleasant Grove

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Prairiland at Winnsboro G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Mt Vernon vs. Grandview

2A

Overton vs. Kerns

Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady

1A

Dodd City vs. Graford

Bloomburg at Chileno

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. Cleburn

Corsicana vs. Forney

4A

Spring Hill vs. Kilgore

Van Alstyne vs. Celina

Liberty Eylau vs. Bullard

3A

Maypearl vs. Gunter

Harmony vs. Sabine

Boyd or Pottsboro vs. Grandview

Mineola or White Oak vs. West Rusk

2A

Beckville vs. Bowie

Rivercrest vs. Maud

1A

Perrin-Whitt or Ector vs. Dodd City

Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Mt Pleasant Sat 6:30 pm 1G

DIXIE

Dixie Youth Baseball 2022, Division II Zone selected local official John Toppings to serve as a World Series Umpire. It will be in Anderson, South Carolina.