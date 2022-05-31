Tuesday’s Sports

Jeff Gladney

NFL

Current NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney, 25, of New Boston, died in a car crash early Monday morning in Dallas. Gladney had attended TCU for the Horned Frogs and became a first-round NFL draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. However, Minnesota released him last August, and he signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Mar 16 of this year.

NBA

Thursday

G1 Celtics at San Francisco with the Warriors 8:00 pm ABC

MLB

Monday

Astros (31-18) 5 – Athletics (20-31) 1

Rangers (23-24) 9 – Rays (28-20) 5

Tuesday

Rays at the Globe against Texas at 7:05 pm

Astros at Oakland against Athletics 8:40 pm

COLLEGE

Baylor Head Baseball Coach Steve Rodriguez has announced that he is stepping down from his position after leading the Bears for seven seasons. His 197-146 record marks the third-most wins of any head coach in program history.

After finishing one of the most dominant runs in SEC history, they selected Tennessee as the No. 1 overall seed in Monday’s NCAA baseball tournament. The 64-teams open Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Winners of those super regionals move to the College World Series in Omaha.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, May 31

Conference 1A

10:00 am Chireno (17-5) vs. Hermleigh (15-6)

1:00 pm D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (15-6-1)

Conference 2A

4:00 pm Crawford (27-2) vs. Weimar (31-6)

7:00 pm Lovelady (34-4-2) vs. Stamford (26-4)

Wednesday, Jun 1

Conference 3A

10:00 am Hallettsville (33-3) vs. Mount Vernon (30-8-1) KALK 97.7

1:00 pm Franklin (36-4) vs. Coahoma (32-4-1)

Conference 1A

4:00 pm Final

Conference 2A

7:00 pm Final

Thursday, Jun 2

Conference 3A

1:00 pm Final

Conference 4A

4:00 pm Bullard (40-3) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

7:00 pm Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6)

Friday, Jun 3

Conference 5A

10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (32-9)

1:00 pm Aledo (33-2) vs. Georgetown (33-3)

Conference 6A

4:00 pm Northside O’Connor (30-1) vs. El Paso Americas (33-6)

7:00 pm Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6)

Saturday, Jun 4

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 pm Conference 4A Final

4:00 pm Conference 5A Final

7:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup