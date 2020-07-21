Tuesday’s Sports

In this photo provided by MLB, Major League Baseball’s new replay operations center and ballpark video rooms are viewed in New York in Jan. 2020. Major League Baseball has doubled the isolated camera angles available for a video review from 12 to 24 and arranged for high-frame-rate cameras to stream directly to the new replay operations center and ballpark video rooms. The shift to a new replay operations center twice the size of the old one is part of the move of Major League Baseball and MLB Advanced Media to a combined office space in Manhattan, across the street from Radio City Music Hall. (MLB via AP)

MLB

The Washington Nationals announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will throw out the first pitch on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day. The Nationals announced that they were thrilled that he accepted their invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23.

Major League Baseball doubled the isolated cameras available for video reviews to 24 this year. It is for reviewing instant replay. MLB also arranged for high-frame-rate cameras to stream directly to the new replay operations center, ballpark video rooms, and MLB-controlled 4K cameras with zoom lenses installed at high-up locations behind the home plate. They constructed a new replay hub about twice the old one’s size as part of the move of Major League Baseball and MLB Advanced Media to a combined office space in Manhattan, across the street from Radio City Music Hall.

NCAA

Four more Baylor athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The athletes are from multiple sports, and not all of them are in Waco. Since June 1, 41 athletes have tested positive for the virus at Baylor, and they were monitoring 28 of them Monday.

NAIA

Monday, Tyler’s Texas College named former Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Greg Ellis as the Steers’ new Head Football Coach. Ellis brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach from the NFL. Coach Ellis played for the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders throughout his 12-year career in the NFL, ten of those years, Ellis served as the team captain for both the Cowboys and Raiders.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and University Interscholastic League (UIL) held a webinar on Monday. There is nothing to see here, move along. It did not provide many details on the future of high school fall sports this season. It came after much anticipation that the UIL would announce a decision, but it left questions swirling statewide.