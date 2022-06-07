Tuesday’s Sports

Ladi’roliairty Guereca

NBA

Wednesday

G3 Warriors (1-1) at Boston Celtics 8:00 pm ABC

NHL

Monday

G4 Avalanche (4-0) 6 – Oilers 5 Series Winner

Tuesday

G4 Rangers (2-1) at Tampa Lightning 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Monday

Mariners (25-30) 7 – Astros (35-20) 4

Rangers vs. Guardians Postponed

Tuesday

Rangers at Cleveland Guardians 2:10 pm

Rangers at Cleveland Guardians 6:10 pm

Mariners at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics partnered with the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association to provide Sports Medicine Coverage for the 58th Annual MPRA Rodeo held June 1-4, 2022, in Mount Pleasant. NTCC Rodeo and Bo Rester, Chairman of the MPRA, have worked to make sure the Northeast Texas Rodeo Team has an excellent Rodeo program. The MPRA has put on the Rodeo for 58 years and up their game by moving it to the Pro Rodeo Level, becoming an official Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA Rodeo). In making this move, it was essential to provide the contestants with top-notch access to health care if needed.

The 63rd edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine will feature East Texan Jeff Traylor on the cover. Traylor is on the front cover with long-time friend and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire. The cover reads, “Forged on Friday, how Texas High School coaches took over college football.” Traylor took over the UTSA football program in 2019. Last season UTSA was nationally ranked, as high as No. 15, for the first time in school history. McGuire becomes the eighth Red Raider to grace the DCTF cover and the first since Patrick Mahomes II, and his then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury adorned the 2016 edition. Before getting into the college game, Traylor made a name for himself at Gilmer High, where he went 175-26 and led Gilmer to five state championship game appearances.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School senior, Ladi’roliairty Guereca, has been selected as a member of the 5A/6A Legacy All-Star Track and Field team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. They created the Legacy All-Stars to honor graduating senior athletes in cross country, volleyball, cheerleading, basketball, soccer, track & field, and softball. They chose only sixteen 5A and 6A athletes from across Texas for this honor. Coach Karrie Hargrave nominated Guereca.

UIL Baseball State Tournament Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2022 UIL Baseball State Tournament

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Nazareth (20-1) vs. Kennard (24-14)

12:00 p.m. D’Hanis (26-3) vs. Abbott (21-3-2)

2A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Valley Mills (28-2-2) vs. New Home (33-3)

7:00 pm Shiner (33-0) vs. Garrison (31-7-1)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 pm Argyle (34-3-1) vs. China Spring (32-8)

4:00 pm Sinton (34-1) vs. Celina (32-4-1)

Thursday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 1A Final

Noon Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Friendswood (29-7-1) vs. Mansfield Legacy (32-9)

7:00 pm Georgetown (33-7) vs. Frisco Wakeland (25-13)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 pm Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Gunter (34-1) vs. Corpus Christi London (24-13)

Noon Brock (35-3) vs. Diboll (38-4)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Fort Bend Ridge Point (35-5) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-8)

7:00 pm Rockwall Heath (35-6) vs. San Antonio Reagan (32-6-2)

Saturday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, AND 6A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 3A Final

Noon Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup.