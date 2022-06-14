Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

G5 Warriors (3-2) 104 – Celtics 94

Thursday

G6 Warriors at Boston Celtics 8:00 pm ABC

NHL

Wednesday

Stanley Cup Finals

G1 Lightning at Denver Avalanche 7:00 pm ABC

MLB

Monday

Rangers (29-31) 5 – Astros (37-24) 3

Tuesday

Astros at Arlington Rangers 7:06 pm

WNBA

State Department officials met Monday with Brittney Griner’s WNBA team members about the Phoenix Mercury star’s monthlong detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release. The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans.

COLLEGE

Both Texas and Texas A&M are heading to Omaha as the Aggie and Longhorn baseball teams won their super regional series to advance to the College World Series. Texas will make a second straight CWS appearance and record 38th overall after getting out to a big lead early and routing East Carolina 11-1 to win the series 2-1. Ivan Melendez hit his nation-best 32nd homer, and Tristan Stevens pitched six solid innings for the Longhorns. The Longhorns will face Notre Dame in their first game of the CWS. The Irish upset No. 1-seeded Tennessee in the super regionals.

HIGH SCHOOL

On Monday, the Whitehouse ISD’s board selected Don Newton as their new athletic director. Newton comes to Whitehouse after spending the last five years as the head boys basketball coach at Longview High School.