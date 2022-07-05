Tuesday’s Sports

Brittney Griner

MLB

Monday

Orioles (37-44) 7 – Rangers (37-41) 6

Astros (52-27) 7 – Royals (20-49) 6

Tuesday

Rangers at Baltimore Orioles 6:05 pm

Royals at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

NFL

Hank Goldberg, who worked at ESPN as an NFL reporter and handicapping expert for two decades, died Monday on his 82nd birthday. Goldberg had been in treatment for chronic kidney disease in recent years.

WNBA

Brittney Griner has appealed to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives, saying that she feared she might never return home and asking that he not “forget about the other American Detainees and me.” Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said they delivered the letter on Monday. Most of the letter’s contents to President Biden remain private, though Griner’s representatives shared a few lines from the hand-written note.

COLLEGE

Jarvis Christian University Athletic Director Bobby Ladner announced hiring Lance Brown. He will be the head coach of the new men’s and women’s wrestling teams.

Prairiland Lady Patriot Kyndal Yaross has earned a spot at the game’s next level after officially committing to play for Northeast Texas Community College.

HIGH SCHOOL

AUSTIN, Texas – The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2021-22 UIL Lone Star Cup presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance on Friday.

Southlake Carroll won state championships in baseball, boys cross country, and girls soccer while sweeping both boys and girls swimming and diving on the way to its eighth overall UIL Lone Star Cup. The Dragons scored the most points (131) in Conference 6A Cup history. Southlake Carroll has won two of the last three Conference 6A Cups.

In Conference 5A, Dallas Highland Park took home its third-consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup. The Scots won state titles in team tennis and academics while placing two teams second and third in boys golf. Highland Park extended its lead of the most all-time UIL Lone Star Cup victories with its 13th win.

Argyle scored 168 total UIL Lone Star Cup points (all divisions) with state championships in academics, boys and girls golf, and marching band. The Conference 4A winner also finished as runner-up in boys cross country, spirit, and boys track and field on the way to extending its record streak of 10-consecutive UIL Lone Star Cups. They are second all-time with 12 Cup victories.

The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year. It recognized six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in various sanctioned academic, athletic, and music championships. Included in contention are all UIL member high schools in good standing for the UIL Lone Star Cup. Trophy presentations will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning schools.