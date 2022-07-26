Tuesday’s Sports

No. 70 Zack Martin

MLB

Monday

Athletics (36-63) 7 – Astros (64-33) 5

Mariners (52-45) 4 – Rangers (43-52) 3

Tuesday

Astros at Oakland Athletics 8:40 pm

Rangers at Seattle Mariners 9:10 pm

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California, for the annual training camp on the west coast. The Cowboys are not looking to make excuses and are not seeking pity from their fans. They know the expectations of wearing the blue star on their helmet. The Cowboys will have their annual state of the union address by Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Mike McCarthy today (Tuesday). The first team practice for the team is tomorrow (Wednesday).

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed three proposals on Monday for renovations to Soldier Field to entice the Bears to remain at their home stadium for the past 50 years. At the center of the proposal is constructing a domed stadium, which could cost anywhere from $900 million to $2.2 billion. Lightfoot laid out three options for the construction of a dome.

The Harts Bluff cheerleading squad wrapped up NCA cheer camp last week. They named Members Madison Whorton and Alex Ochoa to the All-American NCA Cheer Team. The JV cheer squad received a Nationals bid and received their NFHS credentials. The team also received a “technical excellence award,” two “superior blue ribbons,” one “excellent ribbon,” the Herkie Team Award, and a spirit stick, and was invited to the Citrus Bowl.