Tuesday’s Sports

US OPEN

Serena Williams’ expected retirement will have to wait. The 23-time major champion won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 over Danka Kovinic at the US Open on Monday night. A sold-out crowd of nearly 24,000 included a laundry list of A-list celebrities and notables, including former President Bill Clinton, Spike Lee, Lindsey Vonn, Mike Tyson, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, and Gladys Knight, to name a few.

MLB

Tuesday

Astros at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

During his farewell season, Albert Pujols continues to climb the all-time home run list. He’s setting Major League baseball records in the process.

On Monday night in Cincinnati, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit career home run No. 694, which came against a 450th different pitcher, an extensive league record. The effort gave St. Louis an 8-0 lead and breaking a tie with Barry Bonds. The Cardinals won the game 13-4.

NFL

Ernie Zampese, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, has died. He was 86. The Washington Commanders announced the death Monday without providing further details. Zampese’s son, Ken Zampese, is Washington’s quarterback’s coach.

COLLEGE

The Saturday home game for NTCC Men’s Soccer will move to a noon start against Coastal Bend. The Women’s game against Navarro will remain at 2:00 pm.

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Soccer programs will kick off the 2022 Regular Season on Wednesday, Aug 31 at 2:00 pm hosting LSU-Eunice from Eunice, Louisiana. The Women will open the conference against Navarro College at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Sept 3, at home before their first conference road trip to Blinn College on Wednesday, September 7. You can find up-to-date schedules at www.ntcceagles.com, and you can purchase your tickets in advance from the website or by downloading the HomeTown Tickets app to your mobile device. NO Cash sales at the gate for tickets this year.

HIGH SCHOOL

In the Top 20

5A DI

1 – Longview

5A DII

1 – Lovejoy

4 – Argyle

5 – Texas High

16 – Marshall

19 – Ennis

4A DI

4 – Celina

8 – Anna

12 – Kilgore

13 – TY Chapel Hill

16 – Kaufman

18 – Lindale

4A DII

1 – Carthage

2 – Gilmer

6 – Pleasant Grove

15 – Van

3A DI

4 – Mt Vernon

11 – Gladewater

14 – Tatum

16 – Jefferson

3A DII

1 – Gunter

4 – Daingerfield

8 – Bells

12 – Waskom

14 – West Rusk

15 – DeKalb

16 – Troup

20- Hughes Springs

2A DI

10 – Beckville

14 – Cooper

2A DII

8 – Carlisle

10 – Tenaha