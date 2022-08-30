Tuesday’s Sports

US OPEN
Serena Williams’ expected retirement will have to wait. The 23-time major champion won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 over Danka Kovinic at the US Open on Monday night. A sold-out crowd of nearly 24,000 included a laundry list of A-list celebrities and notables, including former President Bill Clinton, Spike Lee, Lindsey Vonn, Mike Tyson, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, and Gladys Knight, to name a few.
MLB
Tuesday
Astros at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm
During his farewell season, Albert Pujols continues to climb the all-time home run list. He’s setting Major League baseball records in the process.
On Monday night in Cincinnati, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit career home run No. 694, which came against a 450th different pitcher, an extensive league record. The effort gave St. Louis an 8-0 lead and breaking a tie with Barry Bonds. The Cardinals won the game 13-4.
NFL
Ernie Zampese, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, has died. He was 86. The Washington Commanders announced the death Monday without providing further details. Zampese’s son, Ken Zampese, is Washington’s quarterback’s coach.
COLLEGE
The Saturday home game for NTCC Men’s Soccer will move to a noon start against Coastal Bend. The Women’s game against Navarro will remain at 2:00 pm.
The Northeast Texas Community College’s Soccer programs will kick off the 2022 Regular Season on Wednesday, Aug 31 at 2:00 pm hosting LSU-Eunice from Eunice, Louisiana. The Women will open the conference against Navarro College at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Sept 3, at home before their first conference road trip to Blinn College on Wednesday, September 7. You can find up-to-date schedules at www.ntcceagles.com, and you can purchase your tickets in advance from the website or by downloading the HomeTown Tickets app to your mobile device. NO Cash sales at the gate for tickets this year.
HIGH SCHOOL
In the Top 20
5A DI
1 – Longview
5A DII
1 – Lovejoy
4 – Argyle
5 – Texas High
16 – Marshall
19 – Ennis
4A DI
4 – Celina
8 – Anna
12 – Kilgore
13 – TY Chapel Hill
16 – Kaufman
18 – Lindale
4A DII
1 – Carthage
2 – Gilmer
6 – Pleasant Grove
15 – Van
3A DI
4 – Mt Vernon
11 – Gladewater
14 – Tatum
16 – Jefferson
3A DII
1 – Gunter
4 – Daingerfield
8 – Bells
12 – Waskom
14 – West Rusk
15 – DeKalb
16 – Troup
20- Hughes Springs
2A DI
10 – Beckville
14 – Cooper
2A DII
8 – Carlisle
10 – Tenaha