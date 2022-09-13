Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Rangers (61-79) 3 – Marlins (57-83) 2

Astros (91-50) 7 – Tigers (54-87) 0

Tuesday

Astros at Detroit Tigers 5:40 pm

Athletics at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

NFL

Monday

Seahawks (1-0) 17 – Broncos (0-1) 16

COLLEGE

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Baseball team opened the Fall campaign with a scrimmage against the Ontario Blue Jays from Toronto, Canada. The Eagles would battle with the Blue Jays for a scheduled 11-inning affair, and the Eagles came out on top 5-3.

Coach Andy Morgan would limit his pitchers to one inning each in the opening game of the fall. The eleven pitchers would combine for 15 strikeouts while giving up three runs on six hits during the eleven-inning game and walking seven total Blue Jays. The Eagles’ next home game will be Wednesday, Sep 21, against Weatherford College, with a noon start. To keep up to date on the schedule, go to www.ntccealges.com.

RODEO

A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City Police call a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, of Fresno, TX, went by Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider. Police found him shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder.

HIGH SCHOOL

District for high school volleyball starts today. Mt Pleasant finished a successful tournament championship in Mt Vernon now pick up Marshall at 5:00 this afternoon. Sulphur Springs hosts Melissa Tuesday and take on Clarksville and Greenville PTAA before district against Paris on the 24th. Chapel Hill MP hosts Liberty-Eyla today.

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20

6A

15- Rockwall, 19- Rockwall Heath

5A DI

1 Longview, 4 Lufkin

5A DII

1 Argyle, 2 Texas High, 8 Lovejoy, 13 Whitehouse, 14 Melissa, 17 Marshall

4A DI

4 Celina, 6 Anna, 14 Lindale, 16 TY Chapel Hill, 19 Kilgore

4A DII

1 Carthage, 4 Gilmer, 7 Pleasant Grove, 16 Van, 20 Rusk

3A DI

1 Franklin, 2 Mt Vernon, 15 Gladewater, 18 Whitesboro, 19 Jefferson

3A DII

1 Gunter, 5 Daingerfield, 11 Edgewood, 12 DeKalb

2A DI

1 Timpson, 9 Beckville, 17 Cooper

2A DII

5 Carlisle