Tuesday’s Sports

Coach David Schmitt

SPORTS

Governors around the country are warming to the idea of returning professional sports to their states, with two caveats: continued progress against the coronavirus and no spectators in the stands. The heads of California, Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania spoke Monday of the return of professional sports to their states, possibly as soon as next month. Florida and Arizona earlier this month gave the go-ahead for professional sports.

NBA

LeBron James reiterated Monday that he is hopeful the NBA season can resume. The NBA suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and two unidentified members of the Lakers were among the league’s players who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

PGA

The return of live golf to television brought 2.35 million viewers across all platforms. NBC Sports says it was 16% higher than the final of the Dell Match Play last year.

HIGH SCHOOL

Jonny Louvier is now the head football coach at his alma mater. Gladewater ISD’s Board of Trustees approved his hiring Monday at their regular May meeting. Louvier, who has had two prior stints as an assistant coach with the Bears, returns to his hometown after spending a year at Spring Hill. He guided them to the playoffs for the first time since 2007, and to their first postseason win in 15 years.

Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant named David Schmitt as AD/Head Boys Basketball. Schmitt led the Shelbyville Dragons to three straight state tournaments and an outright title in the 2018-19-season. This past season, Shelbyville was given a special trophy for making it to state but not getting to play due to COVID-19 causing the cancelation of the season. The Red Devils are coming off of an 18-14 season.