Daylight saving time will soon end, meaning we will turn our clocks back an hour. Under the conditions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. Computers, TVs, and cell phones will automatically update at 2:00 am. Experts say this is when you should check or change the batteries in your smoke detectors, throw away expired medications, and prepare a winter emergency kit for your home and car.