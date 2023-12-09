Turning Windy And Colder

North and Central Texas



Cold nights are expected this weekend, with temperatures falling to near or below freezing across much of the region Saturday or Sunday night.



Dry and seasonable weather at the start of the week will transition to clouds and chances for rain mid to late week as the next upper-level system slowly approaches. Do not expect any severe weather at this time.



A cold front will arrive today! Morning clouds will give way to clear skies, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures this afternoon. Sunday will start with cold temps with lows near freezing. The afternoon should have cool and sunny temperatures, with highs in the 50s.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

.

There will be a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms across north Louisiana and south Arkansas this afternoon into this evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, but you can not rule out tornadoes.

A cold front will bring a wide range of temperatures this afternoon from the mid-60s to the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage this afternoon, with a few storms possibly becoming severe with hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible.

Today and tonight

Showers and thunderstorms should begin to increase during the day Saturday as a much stronger disturbance aloft enters the region and

reinforces a cold front southeast through the area. The potential for

at least isolated strong to severe thunderstorms exist across the

eastern portion of the region, as well as hail, damaging wind,

isolated tornado hazards associated with these storms.

Sunday through Friday

After a cold frontal passage, much cooler temperatures and drier air will settle into the region by Sunday, continuing through at least early

next week. You should not expect any hazardous weather at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.