Tursday’s Sports

Mt Vernon Wins District in Tennis

NBA

Wednesday

Bulls (40-42) 109 – Raptors (41-41) 105

Thunder (40-42) 123 – Pelicans (42-40) 118

Friday

Bulls (40-42) at Miami Heat (44-38) 6:00 pm TNT

Thunder (40-42) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (42-40) at 8:30 pm ESPB

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (46-21-14) 5 – Blues (37-37-7) 2

Thursday

Blues (37-37-7) at Dallas Stars (46-21-14) at 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (6-7) 7 – Pirates (7-5) 0

Royals (4-9) 10 – Rangers (7-5) 1

Friday

Rangers (7-5) at Houston Astros (6-7) at 7:10 pm

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running the bases.

COLLEGE

A three-run rally in the top of the seventh was not enough for the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team on Wednesday afternoon at Husky Field with the Houston Christian Huskies. But, despite that, the Huskies picked up the 8-6 win. The Lions are off this weekend. Next will be No. 10 Arkansas, with a doubleheader next Tuesday starting at 4:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mt Vernon Lady Tiger Tennis Team became District Champs! Members include Jet Bass, Maggie Lowery, Avery Burns, Emmi Jordan, Alea Minter, and Emmy McCamant.

SOFTBALL

State Rankings

6A

9 – Royse City, 11 – North Mesquite, 15 – Rockwall

5A

21 – Argyle

4A

1 – Bullard, 4 – Sulphur Springs, 10 – Canton, 14 – Spring Hill, 20 – Farmersville, 24 – Community

3A

3 – West Rusk, 6 – Whitesboro, 12 – White Oak, 21 – Prairiland, 22 – Bonham, 23 – Hooks, 24 – Troup, 25 – Rains

1A/2A

2 – Como-Pickton, 14 – Trenton, 23 – Hawkins