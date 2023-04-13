Tursday’s Sports

Mt Vernon Wins District in Tennis
NBA
Wednesday
Bulls (40-42) 109 – Raptors (41-41) 105
Thunder (40-42) 123 – Pelicans (42-40) 118
Friday
Bulls (40-42) at Miami Heat (44-38) 6:00 pm TNT
Thunder (40-42) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (42-40) at 8:30 pm ESPB
NHL
Wednesday
Stars (46-21-14) 5 – Blues (37-37-7) 2
Thursday
Blues (37-37-7) at Dallas Stars (46-21-14) at 7:00 pm ESPN
MLB
Wednesday
Astros (6-7) 7 – Pirates (7-5) 0
Royals (4-9) 10 – Rangers (7-5) 1
Friday
Rangers (7-5) at Houston Astros (6-7) at 7:10 pm
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running the bases.
COLLEGE
A three-run rally in the top of the seventh was not enough for the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team on Wednesday afternoon at Husky Field with the Houston Christian Huskies. But, despite that, the Huskies picked up the 8-6 win. The Lions are off this weekend. Next will be No. 10 Arkansas, with a doubleheader next Tuesday starting at 4:00 pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Mt Vernon Lady Tiger Tennis Team became District Champs! Members include Jet Bass, Maggie Lowery, Avery Burns, Emmi Jordan, Alea Minter, and Emmy McCamant.
SOFTBALL
State Rankings
6A
9 – Royse City, 11 – North Mesquite, 15 – Rockwall
5A
21 – Argyle
4A
1 – Bullard, 4 – Sulphur Springs, 10 – Canton, 14 – Spring Hill, 20 – Farmersville, 24 – Community
3A
3 – West Rusk, 6 – Whitesboro, 12 – White Oak, 21 – Prairiland, 22 – Bonham, 23 – Hooks, 24 – Troup, 25 – Rains
1A/2A
2 – Como-Pickton, 14 – Trenton, 23 – Hawkins