Tutoring Required For Students Who Fail STAAR

The Texas legislature passed a bill mandating 30 hours of tutoring for all students who failed the STAAR tests, and the mandate is 90 hours for students failing three subjects. Paris ISD has 1000 students requiring interventional tutoring, which is an expensive requirement. The district uses some of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III and American Rescue Plan Act funds to help finance the tutoring. In addition, the school district plans to use third-party tutorial instruction.