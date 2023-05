The Texas Workforce Commission announces the kickoff of this year’s Summer Earn and Learn or SEAL program for students with disabilities aged 14-22. Through work-based learning, students earn a paycheck while acquiring new skills and gaining professional experience. Students or employers interested in participating in SEAL should contact their local Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services office. Visit: twc.texas.gov/VRNearMe or call : 512-936-6400