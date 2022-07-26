TWC To Receive $3.6 Million Internship Grant

July 26, 2022 TWC News Release

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will add new apprenticeship opportunities with $3.66 million in grant funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The grant is the seventh consecutive award from DOL to support the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in Texas.

“TWC continues our work expanding the availability of apprenticeship programs that benefit both employers and employees by combining upskilling with income-generating work,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This additional expansion funding will support efforts to innovate and improve TWC’s apprenticeship program to better connect the Texas workforce with valuable opportunities.”

The funding will increase the number of apprentices by creating new and expanding existing Registered Apprenticeship Programs. Apprentices are full-time, paid employees who earn while they learn. Employers, local education agencies, local workforce development boards, and apprenticeship training committees seek funding for related classroom instruction for adults in registered apprenticeship training programs through TWC. Currently, there are 650 registered apprenticeship programs in Texas with 21,598 active participants.

“The earn while you learn model of apprenticeships provides job seekers with education by experts in their chosen field while obtaining wage increases as they master new skills,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “It’s a win-win since this model is also what many employers need to recruit, retain, and retool their workforce.”

The Apprenticeship Building America grants were awarded to only 30 recipients across the nation and will ensure access to quality apprenticeships by strengthening, modernizing, expanding, and diversifying Registered Apprenticeships programs.

“As the state of Texas continues to grow, employers have a burgeoning need for skilled workers in an array of career fields,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Registered apprenticeships provide our Texas employers with yet another option and are a win-win situation for the employer and apprentice, which addresses the growing needs of our Lone Star State.”

From 2016 through 2021, 65 new Registered Apprenticeship Training Programs have been developed, adding approximately 4,000 new registered apprentices in Texas, using DOL apprenticeship expansion funding. For more information, email ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or visit www.ApprenticeshipTexas.com. TWCs Apprenticeship Texas Conference is September 22-23, 2022.