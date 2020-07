The Texas Workforce Commission issued 46,651 notices of over-payment of unemployment benefits to Texans, which totals more than $32 million since March 20. TWC attributes errors caused by users, such as marking incorrect information on their unemployment claim, as the reason for a majority of the errors. An over-payment is caused when TWC pays unemployment benefits that someone was not eligible to receive. State law mandates TWC to recover all unemployment benefits over-payments,