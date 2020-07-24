TWDB Approves Over $75M For North Texas Counties

AUSTIN – (July 23, 2020) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) Friday approved financial assistance totaling $453,820,000 for water and wastewater system projects.
- $550,000 to the City of Roby (Fisher County) for a water system improvement project
- $75,470,000 to the North Texas Municipal Water District (Collin, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties) for a wastewater treatment expansion project
- $38,000,000 to the City of Houston (Harris County) for the Second Source Transmission Line project
- $47,100,000 to the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority (Guadalupe, Comal, Hays, and Caldwell counties) for a regional water supply project
- $65,000,000 to the Alliance Regional Water Authority (Hays, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal, and Bexar counties) for a regional water supply project
- $222,475,000 to the City of Corpus Christi (Nueces County) for a seawater desalination plant
- $5,225,000 to the City of Los Fresnos (Cameron County) for water and wastewater system improvement projects
