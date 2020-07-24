" /> TWDB Approves Over $75M For North Texas Counties – EastTexasRadio.com
TWDB Approves Over $75M For North Texas Counties

2 hours ago

AUSTIN – (July 23, 2020) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) Friday approved financial assistance totaling $453,820,000 for water and wastewater system projects. 

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan to develop the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs to construct water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.

