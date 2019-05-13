TWDB Grants For Water and Wastewater System Projects

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved financial assistance totaling $33,056,053 for water and wastewater system projects. Of this funding, $26,693,103 was approved for rural projects.

$4,060,000 to the Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 148 (Harris County) for wastewater system improvements

$500,000 to the Jefferson County Water Control and Improvement District No. 10 (Jefferson County) for a Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery project

$9,683,103 to Wolfe City (Hunt County) for water and wastewater system improvement projects

$14,685,000 to the City of Brady (McCulloch County) for wastewater system improvements

$300,000 to the Ira Water Supply Corporation (Scurry County) for water system improvements

$1,525,000 to the Fort Griffin Special Utility District (Shackleford, Throckmorton, Stephens, Callahan, and Eastland counties) for a water supply project

$2,302,950 to the City of Roscoe (Nolan County) for water system improvements

