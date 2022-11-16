TWDB Meets Thursday

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) will meet Thursday, Nov. 17. The public and interested stakeholders are invited to participate in a Board meeting at 9:30 am. You may attend in person at the Stephen F. Austin Building, Room 170, 1700 N in Austin. A meeting recording will also be available. There is GoToWebinar, or AdminMonitor also. The Board will meet to consider approving financial assistance for water, wastewater, and flood projects. The meeting agenda is on the TWDB’s website. If you wish to address the Board, please fill out the visitor registration form and send it to Customer_Service@twdb.texas.gov no later than 8:00 am on Nov. 17.