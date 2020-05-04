Two Additional Cases Of Coronavirus In Lamar County

Update- 5/4/2020 COVID-19 update from the Paris-Lamar County Health District:

On 5/4/2020 the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional 2 COVID-19 cases, for a total of 71 cases in Lamar County. Of the 71 cases, seven are travel-related, and 64 community spread. Of the 71 cases, 51 are with the local Nursing Home staff, and residents, 20 of those cases are unrelated.

Nursing home testing update:

Brentwood is reporting all 94 residents tested negative for COVID-19 from tests conducted last week. Of the 357 specimens collected from the other local nursing home facilities on April 30 and May 1, 45 are negative, with 312 results still pending. The notified all positive patients and quarantined them.

It is imperative at this time that everyone continues to maintain social distancing, and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places.

Age 0-9: none

Age 10-19: 2 male 1 female

Age 20-29: 1 male 3 females

Age 30-39: 3 males 2 females

Age 40-49: 2 male 5 females

Age 50-59: 3 males 7 females

Age 60-69: 12 males 11 females

Age 70-79: 2 males 9 females

Age 80 plus: 4 males 4 females

Also, there are approximately 61 persons under monitoring.

Six positive patients have recovered.