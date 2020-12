Mt Pleasant Police Chief Mark Buhman announced that a traffic stop on I-30 has resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijujana and the arrest of two men. Twenty-seven-year-old Abisai Martinez-Coronel and 20-year-old Carlos Molina were charged with possession of more than 50 but less than 2000 pounds of marijuana. Bond was set at $20,000 for each suspect and they remain in the Titus County Jail.