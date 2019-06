Kirby

Two men were arrested by Cumby police who were conducting a security check on a store on the service road of I-30. The deputies became suspicious and a subsequent search turned up a quantity of methamphetamine and a marijuana cigarette. Thirty-six-year-old Wesley Robert Rose of Talco and the passenger forty-nine-year-old Billy Clay Kirby of Cumby were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Kirby was also charged with Tampering with Evidence.