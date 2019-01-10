Two Arrested After Shooting Investigation in Paris

Paris Police responded to the 2800 block of Kessler Dr after a small white SUV had driven by a residence and someone in the vehicle had shot at two subjects standing in a driveway. The vehicle was located in the 3900 block of FM 195 by a State Trooper and two people were detained. Officers obtained a search warrant to the residence where the suspects ,narcotics and a stolen handgun were found.. 23 year old Parris Quintez Hughes was arrested for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. Twenty-one year old Tyler Nunn was charged on two outstanding warrants for unlawful restraint and assault family violence by impeding breathing. The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing.