City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
cypress basin hospice

Two Arrested After Shooting Investigation in Paris

10 mins ago

 

Paris Police responded to the 2800 block of Kessler Dr after a small white SUV had driven by a residence and someone in the vehicle had shot at two subjects standing in a driveway. The vehicle was located in the 3900 block of FM 195 by a State Trooper and two people were detained. Officers obtained a search warrant to the residence where the suspects ,narcotics and a stolen handgun were found.. 23 year old Parris Quintez Hughes was arrested for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. Twenty-one year old  Tyler Nunn was charged on two outstanding warrants for unlawful restraint and assault family violence by impeding breathing. The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     