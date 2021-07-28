" />Two Arrested After Shooting Near Van – EastTexasRadio.com
Mark Patrick Header 2020
cypress basin hospice
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Two Arrested After Shooting Near Van

Clint Cooper 3 hours ago

Jesse Lee Hasten | Matthew Aric Jones

Officials arrested a second man involved in a shootout at a house near Van Tuesday afternoon. Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm, and violating parole. He is in Smith County Jail with bonds totaling $400,000. Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, is in Smith County Jail under $300,000 bond in connection with the shooting. They charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     