Two Arrested After Shooting Near Van

Jesse Lee Hasten | Matthew Aric Jones

Officials arrested a second man involved in a shootout at a house near Van Tuesday afternoon. Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm, and violating parole. He is in Smith County Jail with bonds totaling $400,000. Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, is in Smith County Jail under $300,000 bond in connection with the shooting. They charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.