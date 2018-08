An East Texas man and woman have been arrested after a 70-year-old woman said they kept her in a dog kennel, beat and kicked her, withheld food and water, and forced her to walk on broken glass. 47-year-old Leonnia Darlene Anderson Castillo of Log Cabin is charged with first-degree felony injury to the elderly and 49 year old Tommy Lee Anderson of Malakoff is charged with felony unlawful restraint. The victim is reportedly related to Castillo.