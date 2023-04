A McCurtain County couple has been arrested for running a moonshine operation. Former Eagletown Volunteer firefighter Stephen Minchew and his girlfriend, Becky Eeds, are accused of operating a still in their home to make moonshine and trade it for cash, drugs or firearms. Eeds worked at Sonic Drive-In and would help deliver moonshine and collect payment. Minchew’s children, ages 13 and 16, assisted with making the moonshine.