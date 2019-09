Two East Texas men are behind bars in McCurtain County after they were arrested for the armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary. The wife of the owner of the dispensary and a customer were injured in the hold-up. Tyrus Sturgis and Lance Dennis, of Lufkin, took off after the robbery but were quickly captured near Hochatown when they crashed on a bridge. One of the suspects dived into the water in an attempt to escape. Both men and have been charged with armed robbery.