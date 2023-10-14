Two Arrested In Connection With Death of 23-Month Old Child

Mount Pleasant police have arrested two in connection with the death of a 23-month old child. Jermaine Tyrelle Hooks and the child’s mother Chelsea Lashaun Davis both 25 have been arrested in connection with the death of Davis’ 23-month-old daughter.

Back in JUly, the Mount Pleasant Police Department received information regarding the death of a 23-month-old child. The child had been transported to Children’s Medical Center, where she passed away due to her injuries. After receiving the information and based on the child’s injuries, an investigation into the death was started. The investigation ultimately led to probable cause for the arrest of Davis and Hooks. On October 12, 2023, a Titus County grand jury indicted Hooks for the Capital murder of a child under 10 years old. A warrant was also issued for Davis for Interference with Public Duties.