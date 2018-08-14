cypress basin hospice
UPDATE Two Blood Drives Slated For Sulphur Springs

6 hours ago

Sulphur Springs ISD is hosting a blood drive from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Friday, August 17, at the High School in the conference room. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Kristin Monk at (903) 885-2153 extension 1107.

Shannon Oaks Church is hosting a blood drive from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Sunday, August 19, at 1113 Shannon Road East in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Sharee Whitson at (903) 885-6542.

