Two men have been arrested after they were stopped by State Troopers in Bowie County for a traffic violation. A search of the suspects’ van turned up 14 cages each containing two French bulldog puppies. One of the puppies was dead. Texarkana Police took over the investigation and transported Adam Darwish and Mahmoud Eid to the Bi-State Justice Center where they were charged with 28 counts of animal cruelty.