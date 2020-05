Two boys, ages seven and nine, were killed early Sunday morning in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV at the 124-mile marker of I-30 in Sulphur Springs. Initial indications are that the 18-wheeler rear-ended the SUV, causing it to erupt in flames. The tractor-trailer rolled onto its side. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the PD at 903-885-7602.