The state of Texas now has two deaths related to COVID-19 and the first in North Texas. Tarrant County Public Health has confirmed that 77-year-old Pat James of Arlington died, Sunday, of the Coronavirus. He was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington. Greg Brandt says his step-father was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, but got the results 2 days after Pat died. Currently, Pat’s wife Jean is quarantined with symptoms of the Coronavirus.