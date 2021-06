State Troopers have identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night on Hwy 154 about 4 ½ miles south of Sulphur Springs. Seventy-three-year-old Brenda Mowat Coker, and her passenger, 79-year-old Tracy Wayne Coker, both of Pickton were pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty -year-old Brandon Brown of Sulphur Springs, and 73-yar-old Jimmy Young Sr. of Ft. Worth were hospitalized with non-life- threatening injuries.