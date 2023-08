At least 2 people were killed Monday morning in a multi-vehicle head on collision on I-30 in Royse City. Investigators say an 18 wheeler was traveling west on I-30 near FM 35 when it crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and crashed into three cars. One of those cars erupted into flames and two people inside were killed. The driver of the semi truck as well as the occupant of one of the other vehicles involved were transported to local hospitals.