Police identified the two people killed in a crash on Hwy 271 in Pittsburg on Tuesday. Investigators say an SUV operated by 77-year-old Marvin Hooper, of Pittsburg, crossed over the center line and collided with another SUV driven by 53-year-old Darlette Nunley, also of Pittsburg. The crash killed both drivers. A passenger in Hooper’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.