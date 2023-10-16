Two Dead In Separate Greenville Crashes

T

Two people died in separate crashes Saturday morning in Greenville. Greenville police were dispatched at about 10am to a head on collision in the 6900 block of Joe Ramsey Boulevard involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle. One person was killed. Greenville PD, Greenville Fire and Rescue and Hunt County EMS responded to the scene. At about the same time as the Joe Ramsey wreck, Hunt County EMS and Greenville Fire and Rescue responded to an accident involving two passenger vehicles on FM 1570 and Harrell Street between State Highway 66 and Interstate 30. One person died in this crash.